Zunino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino will cede catching duties to Francisco Mejia for the series finale in Baltimore after he was behind the plate for both of the previous two games. Thanks to his usual sky-high strikeout rates, Zunino will remain a liability in batting average, but he's been one of the early fantasy standouts at the catcher position in terms of power production. He's already slugged 10 home runs in just 100 plate appearances this season.