Rays' Mike Zunino: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zunino is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Zunino will sit after going 0-for-3 with a walk, two strikeouts and a run scored in Tuesday's win. In his stead, Michael Perez is starting behind the plate and hitting ninth.
