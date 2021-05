Zunino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Zunino homered off Robbie Ray in the fifth inning to tie the game at one. The catcher leads his position in all of baseball with 11 home runs. It is a nice surprise for the Rays, considering he hit just 13 home runs since 2019. The 30-year-old is slashing .223/.298/.606 with 21 RBI and 20 runs in 104 plate appearances.