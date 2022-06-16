Zunino (shoulder) will receive a Botox shot in an attempt to help in his recovery process, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that it's possible Zunino is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, and the team will have to wait 3-to-6 days following the injection to see if it has an impact in his recovery. The backstop will presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, and a recovery timetable is unlikely to be known until the Rays see how Zunino responds to the injection.