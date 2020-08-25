Zunino went 2-for-3 with two doubles in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

The veteran backstop still has a long way to go before propping his offensive numbers up to acceptable standards, but going by the extremely low bar he'd previously set this season, Zunino is swinging a hot bat the moment. The 29-year-old is 4-for-15 with Monday's pair of two-baggers, two home runs and four RBI over his last five contests, a proverbial oasis in the desert of a very difficult campaign overall. Zunino's struggles prior to the current stretch were such that the four hits over the last five contests have quickly boosted his season average 45 points, but he still carries an anemic .136 figure over 66 plate appearances.