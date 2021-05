Zunino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Zunino blasted a moonshot to left field off Mets starter David Peterson in the eighth inning to get the Rays on the board. The 30-year-old Zunino has homered three times in his last seven games. The catcher has a .218/.291/.551 slash line with eight homers, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored across 86 plate appearances.