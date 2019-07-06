Rays' Mike Zunino: Snaps rare homer drought
Zunino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Friday.
Zunino slugged his fourth homer of the campaign off Masahiro Tanaka in the fifth inning, which actually marked his first time leaving the yard since May 3. A stint on the injured list due to a quadriceps issue did have a role to play in that drought, but it's still been a highly underwhelming first Rays season for Zunino. The veteran backstop is slashing an abysmal .186/.240/.329 across 179 plate appearances, and even though he's posting his lowest strikeout rate (30.2 percent) since his rookie 2013 campaign, it's nevertheless an unsightly figure that's playing a large part in his struggles.
