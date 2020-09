Zunino (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and is starting behind the plate and batting eighth against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Zunino has been sidelined since late August with the left oblique strain, but he'll rejoin the Rays for the final week of the regular season. The 29-year-old has a .133/.235/.383 slash line with four homers through 23 games and should reclaim the primary role at catcher.