Rays' Mike Zunino: Successful in first rehab

Zunino (quadriceps) went 3-for-3 with an RBI double and two walks in High-A Charlotte's win over Clearwater on Tuesday.

The rehabbing veteran unsurprisingly thrived against the lower level of pitching. Just as important, he made it through the first installment of what's expected to be a three-game stint with the Stone Crabs without setbacks. If Zunino remains healthy over the next pair of contests, he'll likely be activated by the end of the week.