site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-mike-zunino-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Mike Zunino: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
May 30, 2022
at
3:21 pm ET
•
1 min read
Zunino isn't starting Monday against the Rangers.
Zunino went 0-for-8 with an RBI and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three matchups. Francisco Mejia will start behind the dish and bat fifth.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read