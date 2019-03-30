Rays' Mike Zunino: Takes seat Saturday

Zunino is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zunino will get a breather after starting behind the plate in the Rays' first two games of the season and going a combined 0-for-6 with four strikeouts. Michael Perez will spell Zunino at catcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories