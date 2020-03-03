Rays' Mike Zunino: Tweaks swing in offseason
Zunino, who slugged a three-run home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Twins on Sunday for his first round tripper of spring, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Zunino endured the worst offensive campaign of his career in his first Rays season in 2019, as evidenced by his .165 average, 88.6 mph average exit velocity and 11.6 barrel percentage. The veteran catcher worked on aspects such as body positioning in the batter's box and shortening his swing this offseason in an attempt to cut down on last year's 33.9 percent strikeout rate. Zunino still has one whiff in each of his first four spring training games, so he definitely remains a work in progress; however, he seems to have a firm grasp on the starting catcher job to open the season, although he'll presumably need to produce more offensively over the long term in order to hold off veteran Kevan Smith and/or Michael Perez for playing time.
