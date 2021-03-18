Mastrobuoni, who slugged his second home run of spring in Wednesday's Grapefruit League win over the Pirates, is hitting .294 (5-for-17) across 10 exbibitions.

Mastrobuoni's well-rounded line includes two doubles, two homers, three RBI, two walks and six runs, rock-solid numbers for a prospect that's never actually demonstrated much pop at the minor-league level. However, the 25-year-old has been an above-average on-base presence and has recorded double-digit steals at three different professional stops. His spring showing and the fact he got four games of exposure to the Triple-A level back in 2019 makes it likely he opens the campaign there again in 2021.