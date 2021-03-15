Gomez, who Adam Berry of MLB.com reports was reassigned to minor league camp Monday, has hit .364 (4-for-11) with two home runs, three RBI, one walk and two runs across eight Grapefruit League games thus far.

Despite the modest sample, it's an impressive spring stint for the 22-year-old, who's 2019 tenure at High-A Charlotte represents his highest professional stop to date. The pair of round trippers is particularly noteworthy for Gomez, who worked this past offseason on adding upper-body strength and who already slugged a total of 35 minor-league round trippers across 241 games in the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Despite the reassignment, the outfielder will still have a chance to continue honing his craft in back-field games -- and potentially even more Grapefruit League contests -- due to the delayed start of the 2021 minor-league season.