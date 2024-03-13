Uwasawa is a candidate to open the year as the Rays' No. 5 starter with Taj Bradley (pectoral) ruled out for the start of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 30-year-old Uwasawa is attempting to make the jump stateside after a long, successful career in Japan. He has struggled in a major way so far in spring training, allowing 13 runs on 11 hits -- including three home runs -- while walking seven over 5.2 innings. The right-hander can opt out of his minor-league contract with the Rays if he does not make the big-league roster out of camp.