Uwasawa struggled with the pitch clock and PitchCom in his first Grapefruit League outing Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uwasawa allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk across two innings against Atlanta. He acknowledged his discomfort during the outing but also noted that he felt his stuff was good enough to get better results. Manager Kevin Cash was also willing to write off the performance, chalking up the results to Uwasawa's adjustment to the majors. He's in camp on a minor-league deal and could operate as a back-end starter or multi-inning reliever if he makes the team.