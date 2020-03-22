Lowe was hitting .227 (5-for-22) with two doubles, two RBI, two walks and one run across 11 Grapefruit League games before spring training was paused.

Lowe arrived in camp approximately 20 pounds lighter, but as his spring line indicates, that hasn't yet translated to an inordinate amount of success at the plate. The 24-year-old did make a strong case for himself over his 50-game major-league debut last season, slashing .263/.325/.454 with 15 extra-base hits (eight doubles, seven home runs), 19 RBI, 13 walks and 24 runs across 169 plate appearances. Lowe put in time at first base (21 games), third base (four games) and designated hitter (17 games) in 2019; that versatility should help keep his chances of securing an Opening Day roster spot relatively strong, although the offseason arrivals of Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo does make it more of a challenge.