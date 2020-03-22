Rays' Nate Lowe: Sluggish spring thus far
Lowe was hitting .227 (5-for-22) with two doubles, two RBI, two walks and one run across 11 Grapefruit League games before spring training was paused.
Lowe arrived in camp approximately 20 pounds lighter, but as his spring line indicates, that hasn't yet translated to an inordinate amount of success at the plate. The 24-year-old did make a strong case for himself over his 50-game major-league debut last season, slashing .263/.325/.454 with 15 extra-base hits (eight doubles, seven home runs), 19 RBI, 13 walks and 24 runs across 169 plate appearances. Lowe put in time at first base (21 games), third base (four games) and designated hitter (17 games) in 2019; that versatility should help keep his chances of securing an Opening Day roster spot relatively strong, although the offseason arrivals of Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo does make it more of a challenge.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...