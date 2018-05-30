Eovaldi (elbow) was activated from the 60-day DL and will start Wednesday against the A's.

Jake Faria (oblique) was moved to the 60-day DL to make room for Eovaldi on the roster. The 28-year-old Eovaldi will toe the rubber in a big-league game for the first time since August of 2016 after recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. He only built up to 71 pitches in his final minor-league rehab outing, and he struggled mightily in that game (eight earned runs over four innings), so most will want to take a wait-and-see approach.