Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Advances to mound work Tuesday
Eovaldi (elbow) threw off a full mound Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tuesday's mound session marks the first time that Eovaldi has tossed off a full mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2016. He's making steady progress and will look to enter the 2018 season at full health.
