Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Advances to mound work Tuesday

Eovaldi (elbow) threw off a full mound Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tuesday's mound session marks the first time that Eovaldi has tossed off a full mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2016. He's making steady progress and will look to enter the 2018 season at full health.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast