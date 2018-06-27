Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Allows one hit over six innings
Eovaldi (2-3) earned the win against the Nationals on Tuesday, recording nine strikeouts and allowing one hit and two walks across six scoreless innings.
Eovaldi picked up his first win since his first start of the season with six no-hit innings May 30, and took a no hitter into the sixth inning Tuesday, as well. The 28-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with a 30:5 K:BB over 35.1 innings, and is lined up for a quality matchup in Miami next Monday.
