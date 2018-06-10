Eovaldi allowed three runs on four hits with no walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Mariners. He struck out three.

The significant damage to Eovaldi's ledger was done via the longball, including a solo home run by Nelson Cruz in the second inning and a two-run shot by Mike Zunino in the sixth. He threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and go six groundball outs, but a whopping 38 foul balls by the visitors ran up his pitch count en route to an early removal. Eovaldi's apparently taken a step back after his electric season debut, allowing seven earned runs in 10 innings over two subsequent starts. He'll take a 3.94 ERA into a matchup with the Yankees next weekend.