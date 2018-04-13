Eovaldi (elbow) advanced to playing catch Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander drew rave reviews from manager Kevin Cash, who commented that Eovaldi was "throwing [the ball] through the concrete" in sock throw drills. Eovaldi still faces an extended absence due to the nature of his injury, but it seems like the early returns from his rehab program are promising.

