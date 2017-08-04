Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Another bullpen session on tap

Eovaldi (elbow) is slated for another bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old has been making steady progress as of late, and he's not quite giving up on the prospect of taking a mound before the end of the 2017 campaign. Following his bullpen session Thursday, Eovaldi remarked that it's "not out of the question" for him to potentially return as a reliever in September. The right-hander amassed 23 victories -- including a career-high 14 in 2015 -- with the Yankees over the last two seasons before sustaining his injury last Aug. 10.