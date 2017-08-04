Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Another bullpen session on tap
Eovaldi (elbow) is slated for another bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 27-year-old has been making steady progress as of late, and he's not quite giving up on the prospect of taking a mound before the end of the 2017 campaign. Following his bullpen session Thursday, Eovaldi remarked that it's "not out of the question" for him to potentially return as a reliever in September. The right-hander amassed 23 victories -- including a career-high 14 in 2015 -- with the Yankees over the last two seasons before sustaining his injury last Aug. 10.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Advances to mound work Tuesday•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Hits new benchmark in rehab•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Feels good after first catch session•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Agrees to deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Nathan Eovaldi: Released by Yankees•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...