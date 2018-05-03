Eovaldi (elbow) will start a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi continues to recover from arthroscopic right elbow surgery that he underwent in late March, as he targets a return to Tampa Bay around the end of this month. The 28-year-old recently hit 99 mph during a live bullpen session earlier this week and has experienced no discomfort in the elbow since beginning a throwing program in mid-April.