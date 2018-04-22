Eovaldi is continuing to progress ahead of schedule in his recovery from loose bodies in his right elbow, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "Another good day," manager Kevin Cash said. "[Pitching coach] Kyle [Snyder] said his progress has been pretty remarkable. He said he'd almost compare it to a scraped elbow, and then coming back and throwing. He threw off the mound a little bit today, so he's probably as much on schedule if not ahead of it."

The right-hander's original recovery timetable following late March surgery was supposed to be 8-10 weeks, but it increasingly appears Eovaldi might come in at or beat the front end of that range. The Rays officially named Yonny Chirinos their No. 4 starter for the time being Saturday, a slot in the rotation that was originally slated to be Eovaldi's coming out of spring training.