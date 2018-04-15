Eovaldi (elbow) could return in late May, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

This is speculation on the part of manager Kevin Cash, but a May return at least sounds possible. For now, the Rays will continue to utilize a unique approach the back of the rotation, with Yonny Chirinos and Ryan Yarbrough logging shorter starts with a long reliever coming in to piggyback those outings.

