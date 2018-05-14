Eovaldi (elbow, rib) will throw a bullpen session at extended spring training Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing arthroscopic right elbow surgery at the end of March, was scratched from his upcoming rehab start with Triple-A Durham after suffering a strained rib muscle. Despite the setback, however, the Rays are optimistic he could still return before June if he makes just one rehab start instead of two. He'll need to get through Tuesday's bullpen session without any setbacks first.