Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Could still return in May
Eovaldi (elbow, rib) will throw a bullpen session at extended spring training Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Eovaldi, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing arthroscopic right elbow surgery at the end of March, was scratched from his upcoming rehab start with Triple-A Durham after suffering a strained rib muscle. Despite the setback, however, the Rays are optimistic he could still return before June if he makes just one rehab start instead of two. He'll need to get through Tuesday's bullpen session without any setbacks first.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Suffers setback•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Next rehab outing set•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Works two innings in latest rehab start•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Eyeing May 24 return•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Throws 17 pitches in first rehab outing•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Begins rehab assignment Friday•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...