Eovaldi (3-4) took the loss Friday as the Rays fell 11-8 to the Twins, surrendering eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 2.2 innings while striking out one.

The right-hander has been extremely inconsistent since coming off the disabled list at the end of May, putting together three scoreless starts in nine outings but coughing up four or more runs in four others, although Friday's performance was his worst yet in 2018. As a result, Eovaldi will carry a 4.59 ERA into the All-Star break.