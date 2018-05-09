Eovaldi (elbow) is targeting May 24 for his return from the 10-day disabled list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After tossing 17 pitches in his first rehab outing for High-A Charlotte on May 4, Eovaldi will return to the mound for the club Wednesday and is expected to bump up his pitch counting. It will mark the second of four planned rehab outings for Eovaldi, who will likely make his final two starts at Triple-A Durham before filling the final vacancy in the Rays' four-man rotation. The Rays have reportedly been encouraged by Eovaldi's velocity during bullpen sessions and his first rehab start, so it would seem that he has recovered as anticipated after undergoing surgery March 30 to remove cartilage pieces from his right elbow.