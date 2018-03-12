Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Fastball nearing triple digits

Eovaldi's fastball was clocked as high as 99 mph in his three-inning stint during a 5-3 Grapefruit League win over the Phillies on Saturday, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi gave up an earned run -- his first of spring -- on four hits during his time on the mound, while also recording three strikeouts. The veteran right-hander is attempting to become the 12th pitcher in MLB history to start a big-league regular-season game after two Tommy John surgeries, and he appears to be well on his way to not only doing so, but thriving as the projected No. 4 starter this coming season. The 28-year-old has looked stellar through four spring outings and didn't even allowing a baserunner until his third exhibition start.