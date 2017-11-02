Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Has option picked up

Eovaldi (elbow) will have his $2 million 2018 club option exercised, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi missed all of 2017 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the Rays felt he was worth bringing back in 2018 given the small amount of money he's owed. The 27-year-old -- who was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, per Topkin -- is expected to be fully healthy heading into spring training, where he'll compete for a rotation spot. When he last pitched in 2016, Eovaldi posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 124.2 innings before undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.