Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Healthy, will compete for rotation spot
Eovaldi (elbow) said that he would be fully healthy when the Rays begin their first spring workout Feb. 14, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "I'm just ready,'' Eovaldi said. "I was healthy and ready to go at the end of the year last year so I went into the offseason confident, as if I was activated, with no restrictions. The offseason's been great, no issues, no little injuries, so I'm ready for spring.''
Eovaldi didn't make any appearances for the Rays or any of their minor-league affiliates in 2017 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in August of the previous year. Now almost 18 months removed from the serious elbow operation, Eovaldi may face fewer restrictions than most pitchers in their first year back from Tommy John surgery, but he'll still likely find himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot with Tampa Bay during the spring. A deployment out of the bullpen may be more realistic for Eovaldi, whose premium velocity could quickly allow him to move up the pecking order in a Rays relief corps lacking in proven arms.
