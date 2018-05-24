Eovaldi (elbow) allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits over four innings in Triple-A Durham's loss to Gwinnett on Wednesday. He struck out six and threw 71 pitches overall.

This was slated to be Eovaldi's final rehab start, and if so, it certainly did nothing to build momentum heading into what would be his 2018 big-league debut. The veteran right-hander was transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier in the day as a procedural move, but he's eligible to be activated as soon as next Monday. Despite the rough outing Wednesday, there's been no indication that it will derail plans to have Eovaldi return to action next week.