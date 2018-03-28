Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Likely headed toward arthroscopic elbow surgery
Eovaldi will be sidelined for an extended period of time with loose bodies in his right elbow, which will likely require arthroscopic surgery, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
In another unfortunate break for the right-hander, Eovaldi could miss the entire 2018 season due to this injury. The 28-year-old was currently working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery that the he underwent in August of 2016. There will likely be an update on his status in the coming days once a proper plan of action is in place.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Strong spring in comeback from Tommy John•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Scratched due to weather•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: First start pushed back a day•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Fastball nearing triple digits•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Sharp in Sunday's start•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Penciled in for rotation spot•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...