Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Likely headed toward arthroscopic elbow surgery

Eovaldi will be sidelined for an extended period of time with loose bodies in his right elbow, which will likely require arthroscopic surgery, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

In another unfortunate break for the right-hander, Eovaldi could miss the entire 2018 season due to this injury. The 28-year-old was currently working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery that the he underwent in August of 2016. There will likely be an update on his status in the coming days once a proper plan of action is in place.