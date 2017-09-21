Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Looking ahead to spring training
Eovaldi (elbow) has completed his rehab and is projected to compete for a rotation spot in spring training, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
In the words of manager Kevin Cash, Eovaldi has "put a check next to every box" in his rehab process, which has essentially gone off without a hitch following his August 2016 Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old right-hander had ideally wanted to take the mound before the end of the regular season, but the Rays want him to head into the offseason without taxing his arm further and then compete for a rotation spot next spring.
