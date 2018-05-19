Eovaldi (elbow) allowed an earned run on two hits and recorded four strikeouts over three innings in his rehab start for High-A Port Charlotte on Friday.

Eovaldi fired 47 pitches overall, 35 of which found the strike zone. Perhaps the most important news coming out of the outing was the fact his fastball topped out at 99 mph, helping corroborate the fitness of his surgically repaired elbow. It remains to be seen if the velocity Eovaldi demonstrated will be enough to convince manager Kevin Cash that the veteran is ready for activation from the disabled list.