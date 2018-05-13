Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Next rehab outing set
Eovaldi (elbow) is slated to make the third of his four scheduled rehab starts for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The news is particularly notable from the standpoint that Eovaldi will see a jump in quality of competition from High-A ball, where he logged his first pair of rehab appearances. The veteran fireballer worked up to 32 pitches in his most recent outing, allowing an earned run on two hits over two innings against Fort Myers.
