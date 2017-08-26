Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Next rehab phase on tap
Eovaldi (elbow) will progress from bullpen sessions to live batting practice next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Eovaldi has previously stated that he wasn't ruling out a return just before the end of the regular season, and the latest news confirms that he's another step closer to that possibility. The right-hander is now a year removed from Tommy John surgery and has seemingly made consistent progress throughout his recovery. The more likely scenario is that Eovaldi will enter spring training next year as a full participant and ready to compete for a roster spot.
