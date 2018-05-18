Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Parameters for Friday rehab start established
Eovaldi (elbow) is slated to throw either three innings or 50 pitches in Friday's rehab start with High-A Charlotte, Jay Paris of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander will also remain with the Stone Crabs for a bullpen session, after which the Rays will likely hone in on a more definitive return date for Eovaldi. Irrespective of what transpires Friday, it appears manager Kevin Cash is leaning toward at least one more minor-league rehab outing for the veteran. "Then we will see where he's at," Cash said. "We're probably another rehab start away from making a decision."
