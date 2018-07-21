Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Produces quality outing
Eovaldi allowed one run on six hits while fanning eight across six innings as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Marlins.
Eovaldi put together a strong showing with his only earned run coming off a solo homer by Evan Dietrich in the third inning. He managed to bounce back following the All-Star break, as he gave up eight runs across just 2.2 innings in his last outing against the Twins. Eovaldi managed to lower his ERA from 4.59 to 4.26 after his most recent performance.
