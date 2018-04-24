Eovaldi (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander seems to be ahead of his original 8-10 week timetable for return. Eovaldi is aiming for a late-May return, but there's a chance he could return even sooner if he continues to overachieve in his rehab program.

