Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Remains ahead of schedule
Eovaldi (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander seems to be ahead of his original 8-10 week timetable for return. Eovaldi is aiming for a late-May return, but there's a chance he could return even sooner if he continues to overachieve in his rehab program.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Continues to make progress•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Could return in late May•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Already back to throwing•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Will undergo surgery•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Likely headed toward arthroscopic elbow surgery•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Strong spring in comeback from Tommy John•
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...