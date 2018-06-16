Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Runs out of gas against Yankees
Eovaldi (1-2) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 7.1 innings while striking out five as the Rays fell 5-0 to the Yankees.
The right-hander kept things close until the eighth inning, when Eovaldi loaded the bases with one out before getting the hook and watched Johnny Venters serve up a bases-clearing double to Gary Sanchez. Eovaldi has a 4.63 ERA through three starts, a figure he'll have a tough time improving upon in his next outing Wednesday in Houston.
