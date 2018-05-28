Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Scheduled to start Wednesday
Eovaldi (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list to start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Previous reports suggested that Eovaldi would take the hill Tuesday, but he'll instead be bumped back a day in the pitching schedule in order to pick up some extra rest following his 71-pitch rehab outing March 23 with Triple-A Durham. Eovaldi was roughed up for eight runs on 10 hits over four innings during that outing, casting a blight on a otherwise solid four-start rehab assignment. The right-hander may have his pitch count capped Wednesday as he makes his first big-league appearance in nearly two years following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he shouldn't face any strict limitations in his starts to follow.
