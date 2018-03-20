Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Scratched due to weather

Eovaldi was scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start against the Orioles due to threatening weather, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi is not hurt; the Rays simply don't want his schedule disrupted by an abridged outing. The team is being extra cautious with the 28-year-old righty as he returns from his second Tommy John surgery, having already pushed back his first start by a day. That extra caution shouldn't necessarily be taken as a sign that Eovaldi's health isn't where the team wants it to be, as it's simply best practice to not push a player too hard in his situation. He's looked good so far this spring, striking out ten batters and walking none through 10.2 innings.

