Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Scuffles in second outing
Eovaldi (1-1) earned the loss, allowing four runs on four hits over five innings during Tuesday's game against the Nationals. He walked one and recorded four strikeouts.
Eovaldi didn't have the same command he illustrated during his six no-hit innings last Wednesday in his return to the starting rotation. Regardless, the 28-year-old was faced with an impossible task with Max Scherzer starting opposite of him for the Nationals, leaving little margin for error. Eovaldi will carry a 3.27 ERA and 0.55 WHIP through 11 innings and is next scheduled to start Sunday against Seattle.
