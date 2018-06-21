Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Serves up four homers in loss
Eovaldi (1-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out five across six innings in a loss Wednesday to the Astros.
Eovaldi gave up a whopping four home runs out of his seven hits allowed, including three home runs to see him off in the sixth inning. He had already allowed a slightly allowed four home runs over his previous three starts combined. The Astros routinely punished him for missing middle-middle, regardless of the pitch -- two came on sliders, one on a cutter, and one on a good old four-seam fastball. Eovaldi is still pumping the gas, but he has to figure out a way to keep the ball in the yard. He'll take a 4.91 ERA into his next start Tuesday against Washington.
