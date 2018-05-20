Eovaldi will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Durham before rejoining the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eovaldi is yet again on the cusp of returning to action and making his first start since 2016. He missed all of last year recovering from Tommy John surgery and has been delayed this year by setbacks with his elbow and ribs. Assuming he's finally ready to go after one more start, he could be on track to return May 28 against Oakland.