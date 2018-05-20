Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Set for one more rehab start
Eovaldi will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Durham before rejoining the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Eovaldi is yet again on the cusp of returning to action and making his first start since 2016. He missed all of last year recovering from Tommy John surgery and has been delayed this year by setbacks with his elbow and ribs. Assuming he's finally ready to go after one more start, he could be on track to return May 28 against Oakland.
More News
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Looks strong in Friday's rehab start•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Parameters for Friday rehab start established•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Successful bullpen Tuesday•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Could still return in May•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Suffers setback•
-
Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Next rehab outing set•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...