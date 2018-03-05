Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Sharp in Sunday's start
Eovaldi (1-0) fired a pair of scoreless innings in Sunday's 9-1 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.
The veteran's recovery from 2016 Tommy John surgery took another significant step forward, with his fastball remaining in the high 90s consistently and even getting to 100 mph, according to Bill Chastain of MLB.com. Already penciled in as part of the four-man rotation that manager Kevin Cash expects to deploy in the first month of the season, Eovaldi has now fired 3.1 scoreless frames and racked up four strikeouts across two spring training appearances.
