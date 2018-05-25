Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Slated to start Tuesday
Eovaldi (elbow) is scheduled to take the hill for Tuesday's matchup against the Athletics, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Eovaldi is set to come off the disabled list early next week after recovering from arthroscopic surgery that occurred at the end of March. His upcoming start will be his first big-league action since the 2016 season, when he appeared in 24 games and posted a 4.76 ERA with 97 strikeouts across 124.2 innings. The Rays will be grateful to have him back in the starting rotation after losing Jake Faria, Yonny Chirinos and Jose De Leon to the DL.
