Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Strong spring in comeback from Tommy John

Eovaldi, who struck out four and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings in a 2-2 Grapefruit League tie with the Tigers on Monday, finished spring training with a 3.24 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16.2 frames across five appearances.

He went a long way this spring towards demonstrating that he's back to full strength after his second Tommy John surgery, and he capped off a solid spring by hitting 98 mph on the gun in his final frame Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Eovaldi was able to work all the way up to 89 pitches against the Tigers, and his endurance has been such that manager Kevin Cash has stated he may occasionally relax his plans to limit the right-hander's workload in the coming campaign.